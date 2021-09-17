Police submit challan against Mufti Aziz in student abuse case
Web Desk
11:58 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Police submit challan against Mufti Aziz in student abuse case
Share

LAHORE — A police investigation officer on Friday submitted the challan to a local court against Mufti Azizur Rehman who was arrested on charges of sexually abusing his student.

According to the challan, the cleric abused his student by promising him help in his final exam.

A forensic examination of the incident confirmed authenticity of the video in which he was seen sexually assaulting his student. A total of 22 persons were listed in the challan as witnesses.

On June 20, the Punjab police had arrested the cleric along with his sons.

The court adjourned the hearing for September 20.

Mufti Aziz’s judicial remanded extended in ... 07:10 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

A court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, a Lahore-based cleric arrested for sexually ...

More From This Category
New Zealand cricket team’s decision leaves ...
11:42 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
British envoy denies role in cancellation of New ...
11:21 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
COAS Bajwa visits GC University Lahore (VIDEO)
11:01 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
New Zealand PM asked Pakistan’s Imran Khan to ...
09:56 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
‘Hidden hands’ got New Zealand cricket ...
09:36 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Bus Art Exhibit on Australia-Pakistan culture ...
09:21 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahsan Khan proud to become goodwill ambassador for child rights
06:09 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr