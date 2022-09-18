PM Shehbaz Sharif meets brother Nawaz during London stay

LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met his elder brother and deposed Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif in London as the two discussed the political, economic, and administrative situation in Pakistan.

The premier, accompanied by some PML-N leaders, traveled to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled to be held on September 19.

PM arrived at the office of his nephew Hussain Nawaz in the British capital to meet his brother, accompanied by former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and his son Suleman Shahbaz.

قائد مسلم لیگ ن محمد نوازشریف سے وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کی لندن میں ملاقات pic.twitter.com/cdlp1KppxS — PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 18, 2022

The senior leader leadership of the ruling PML-N exchanged views on the current political and economic situation in Pakistan.

Reports in media quoting sources from PML-N said that PM is likely to discuss the appointment of the new chief of army staff as well during his meeting with his elder brother.

After a brief stay in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister will travel to New York to participate in the UNGA high-level debate from September 19-23.

He will also address the 77th United Nations General Assembly on September 23 with his speech focusing on climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country, per reports.