Zara Noor Abbas, Urwa Hocane go kayaking in Toronto (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:52 PM | 18 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas, who juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace, is in Toronto for the upcoming awards of a leading television channel.

However, before appearing at awards, the Khamoshi star has been dropping sneak peek of fine time with her co-workers.

In a recent video on Instagram, the 31-year-old shared her kayaking experience from Toronto along with Urwa Hocane.

Zara was apparently afraid to get into the water and repeatedly requested the instructor to take her back to the shore.

The video amassed thousands of views in a day. The actor, however, restricted the comment section to avoid trolling.

Zara Noor Abbas opens up about her miscarriage 05:53 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has opened up about her traumatic experience with her firstborn Aurangzeb, discussing ...

Lately, Zara has been praised for her remarkable performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.

05:52 PM | 18 Sep, 2022

