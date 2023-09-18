CJP Isa-ed full court to hear petition against SC Practice and Procedure Act today

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday announced hearing the petition challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act today on Monday.

A full court spearheaded by newly-appointed Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will hear the review petitions against the contentious legislation introduced by the coalition government. A 15-member full court bench will hear the case that was currently pending with the apex court on his very first working day.

Earlier this year, a larger bench led by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial suspended the enforcement of the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act, 2023 on April 13 which clipped the powers of the top judge to take suo motu in an individual capacity.

The legislation approved by the PDM alliance said a three-member committee would constitute benches to handle cases with the majority vote being the mode of making a decision in case there is a disagreement.

In August this year, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah advised then chief justice to halt proceedings of cases instituted under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, until a final decision on the fate of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023.

However, the 3-member bench struck down the changes introduced by the coalition government by accepting the petition. Justice Mansoor then penned a dissenting note in which he advocated the parliament’s supremacy and its powers to make or unmake laws.

More to follow...