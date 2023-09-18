Search

Pakistan Cricket Team's World Cup squad finalised; check addition of new players here

09:41 AM | 18 Sep, 2023
Pakistan Cricket Team's World Cup squad finalised; check addition of new players here
Source: PCB/Twitter

LAHORE – Pakistan made some changes to their World Cup squad after several players suffered injuries ahead of the main event that is slated to be started from October 5, 2023.

As expected, the new squad is alight altered version of the Asia Cup squad. It was reported that the new squad for World Cup was finalised by skipper himself, head coach, and the selection committee.

Media reports revealed that the selection committee decided not to tweak the squad announced for the Asia Cup while spinner Abrar Ahmed is poised to be added to the WC squad.

In this regard, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq will have a final word with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf in a couple of days to finalize the team, and the PCB chief will give nod for the names.

Pakistan Cricket Board is likely to announce the World cup squad next week as officials are currently looking into the availability of players who suffered injuries in the outgoing Asia Cup.

Team Green dealt with a blow as key pacer Naseem Shah is likely to miss entire World Cup due to a shoulder injury however PCB has not made any final announcement after his exclusion.

The second main player, Haris Rauf, is expected to be fit ahead of the tournament while Agha Salman is also recovering from a face injury, and opener Imam ul Haq also suffered a back injury.

WATCH: Glimpse of ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in Pakistan

