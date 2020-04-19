21 Indian Navy sailors test corona positive at key Mumbai base
12:18 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
NEW DELHI – India's defence officials have reported a coronavirus outbreak at a key naval base in Mumbai.
According to a statement issued by Indian Navy, at least twenty-one personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 at INS Angre.
India has 14,792 active infections and 488 deaths, according to the latest data from the ministry of health.
The Navy said that they had tested a number of personnel who had come into contact with a soldier who had tested positive earlier this month. Many of those who had tested positive for the virus, the statement added, were asymptomatic.
