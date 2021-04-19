LIVE: PM Imran addressing at ground-breaking ceremony of Margalla Avenue project
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing at the ground-breaking ceremony of Islamabad-Margalla Highway.
#Live: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing ground-breaking ceremony oif Islamabad-Margalla Highway in Islamabad https://t.co/tVdtUH3485— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 19, 2021
Margalla Avenue is part of Islamabad’s master plan prepared in 1960 but it could not be constructed yet. Capital Development Authority is initiating work on this project.
The incumbent Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government decided to construct this road from Sangjani area on G.T. Road to Satra Meel. Earlier, the CDA board had decided to get this project done through the ministry of defense.
