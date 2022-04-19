APSUP chairman urges PM to appoint HEC chief on merit
12:15 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
Source: Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP)
Prof Dr Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, chairman of the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP), has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to appoint the Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman on merit.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Prof Rehman congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan.

The letter says the private sector is playing a vital role in the higher education sector of Pakistan. The APSUP is an elected representative body of 92 private sector universities with 34 regional campuses across Pakistan that enroll more than 40% of students in the higher education sector.

Constituted in 2002, the HEC is the supreme body established primarily for funding, overseeing, regulating and accrediting the higher education institutions in Pakistan.

With more than Rs90 billion budget, the HEC plays an important role in building a knowledge-based economy in Pakistan through quality assurance, development of new institutions and uplift of existing institutions in Pakistan.

