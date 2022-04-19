Cristiano Ronaldo 's newborn baby boy dies

09:47 AM | 19 Apr, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo 's newborn baby boy dies
Source: @cristiano (Instagram)
Share

Portuguese star soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced that that one of the two babies, a bay boy, has died.

Last year in October, the couple revealed that they were expecting twins. 

In a joint statement on Twitter, the couple said: It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel”. 

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” they added. 

Asking for privacy, the couple said: “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time”.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they concluded.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017. In June 2017, he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through surrogacy. 

Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record in football ... 10:50 AM | 13 Mar, 2022

Portuguese star soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has broken world record of highest goals after he smashed powerful ...

More From This Category
Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy: BN Polo win ...
11:53 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad created ...
04:51 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Hassan Ali celebrates wife Samiyah’s birthday ...
05:06 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy 2022: Team Asean ...
07:21 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims ...
07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy 2022: BN Polo ...
10:04 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah lands in hot water as SHC rejects restraining order in 'money laundering' case
10:27 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr