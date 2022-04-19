PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 31-member cabinet takes oath
ISLAMABAD – The newly-formed cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took oath at the President House.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the lawmakers as President Arif Alvi had reportedly refused to swear in the cabinet members.
PM Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.
Earlier, rhe Cabinet Division has issued a list that carries names of 30 federal ministers, four ministers of state and four advisers to PM.
As PML-N leads the majority in the ruling alliance, it will have 12 federal ministers, two ministers of state and two advisers, while nine federal ministers, two ministers of state, and one adviser to the PM will be from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Four ministers will be from JUI-F, two from MQM-Pakistan while JWP, BAP, and PML-Q will hold one each.
President Alvi not to administer PM Shehbaz's ... 07:28 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi is unlikely to administer oath to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ...
