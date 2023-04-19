Search

Immigration

All international credit cards now acceptable for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk 12:11 AM | 19 Apr, 2023
RIYADH - To facilitate Umrah and Hajj pilgrims, the government of Saudi Arabia has announced that all types of international credit cards will now be accepted for purchases within the Kingdom.

The move will permit the worshippers use their credit cards for a variety of transactions, including shopping, dining, and accommodation.

The move is aimed at providing seamless and hassle free experience to the Muslims who land in the kingdom hosting two of Islam’s holiest sites for performing religious rituals round the year.

The development has solved the problem of many worshippers who had to carry cash or specific credit cards for usage in the kingdom, Gulf News reported.

The announcement comes weeks after the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah advised pilgrims not to bring large sums of cash or expensive items, including gold bullion, precious stones, and valuable precious metals, when travelling to the Kingdom to perform religious rituals. The ministry specifically advised against carrying cash in excess of SR 60,000 and to navigate to the website to get information on currency exchange and financial transactions.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also highlighted that there was essentially no need to carry cash as electronic payment systems were in place which could be used for cashless transactions; however it stressed that electronic links should be checked before transferring any amount.

The authorities in the kingdom have also urged pilgrims to install bank apps, avoid sharing bank account details or transferring money to unknown parties, and to ignore text messages from unknown sources.

The government of Saudi Arabia is currently handling over a million pilgrims who have landed in the kingdom for Umrah. Soon after the Umrah season is over, the government would be gearing up to welcome the Hajj pilgrims. 

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming Hajj pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3 million after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

