Celebrities react to Saeeda's Imtiaz's death rumours

Noor Fatima 01:13 AM | 19 Apr, 2023
Source: Saeeda Imtiaz (Instagram)

Call it a cheap publicity stunt or genuine hacking, Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz shocked the nation and the entertainment industry when news of her death was announced by her official Instagram handle.

While social media users and some of the actors were saddened to hear the news of Imtiaz's untimely demise, the Tamasha Ghar contestant's legal adviser turned the course of events when he announced that Imtiaz is perfectly fine and is very much alive.

The confirmation was also made by Imtiaz's friend, model Saim Ali, on his Instagram, among many other of her friends. The altered discourse confused many people among celebrities who were more than furious to learn that the supposed hacker stooped low to jeopardize the Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend starlet's name.

Even Saim himself was earlier shocked to learn of the news.

Earlier when social media users were unaware of the actual story, they lamented the 32-year-old's demise. Actresses Yashma Gill and Ghana Ali took to the Instagram story section and expressed their sorrow, only to delete the stories later on for the news contained no veracity. 

Revered actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram and criticized the media that has a knack for circulating fake news without checking the authenticity and prayed for the Redrum – A tale of Murder

 star's long life.

"Highly irresponsible peddling lies about someone’s death. In the quest to be fastest and first to report, truth is always the biggest casualty. Media houses, entertainment websites, social media pages need to be more responsible and proactive in fact-checking. May you have a long life, Saeeda Imtiaz!

Ps; Her Instagram handle was hacked," Siddiqui wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Actor and host Ahmed Ali Butt also took to Instagram to criticize those responsible calling it a "sick media stunt." 

Associate Vice President ARY Digital Network, Raza Moosavee, also confirmed that the news is fake.

Actor Umer Aalam also took a sigh of relief announcing that the Thori Setting Thora Pyar actress is indeed alive and the news is fake.     

On the work front, Imtiaz's filmography expands with films including Redrum – A tale of Murder, Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, Wujood, and Thori Setting Thora Pyar. The actress has also appeared on the show, Tamasha Ghar.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

