Celebrities react to Saeeda's Imtiaz's death rumours

Call it a cheap publicity stunt or genuine hacking, Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz shocked the nation and the entertainment industry when news of her death was announced by her official Instagram handle.
While social media users and some of the actors were saddened to hear the news of Imtiaz's untimely demise, the Tamasha Ghar contestant's legal adviser turned the course of events when he announced that Imtiaz is perfectly fine and is very much alive.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mian Law Chamber ⚖️ ???? (@mian_law_chamber)
The confirmation was also made by Imtiaz's friend, model Saim Ali, on his Instagram, among many other of her friends. The altered discourse confused many people among celebrities who were more than furious to learn that the supposed hacker stooped low to jeopardize the Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend starlet's name.
Even Saim himself was earlier shocked to learn of the news.
Earlier when social media users were unaware of the actual story, they lamented the 32-year-old's demise. Actresses Yashma Gill and Ghana Ali took to the Instagram story section and expressed their sorrow, only to delete the stories later on for the news contained no veracity.
Revered actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram and criticized the media that has a knack for circulating fake news without checking the authenticity and prayed for the Redrum – A tale of Murder
star's long life.
"Highly irresponsible peddling lies about someone’s death. In the quest to be fastest and first to report, truth is always the biggest casualty. Media houses, entertainment websites, social media pages need to be more responsible and proactive in fact-checking. May you have a long life, Saeeda Imtiaz!
Ps; Her Instagram handle was hacked," Siddiqui wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Actor and host Ahmed Ali Butt also took to Instagram to criticize those responsible calling it a "sick media stunt."
Associate Vice President ARY Digital Network, Raza Moosavee, also confirmed that the news is fake.
Actor Umer Aalam also took a sigh of relief announcing that the Thori Setting Thora Pyar actress is indeed alive and the news is fake.
On the work front, Imtiaz's filmography expands with films including Redrum – A tale of Murder, Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, Wujood, and Thori Setting Thora Pyar. The actress has also appeared on the show, Tamasha Ghar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|37.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.