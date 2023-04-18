Saeeda Imtiaz shares official statement after fake news of her death

The shocking news that took away everyone's attention regarding Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz's untimely demise has finally come to an end. After the model-turned-actor's friends and legal adviser jumped in to clear the air and denounce any harrowing rumors, Imtiaz herself stepped up and released an official statement.
The fiasco ensued when the Tamasha Ghar star's official Instagram handle shared the news of her death out of the blue. While the statement had no veracity but a hacker's ill intention to jeopardize the 32-year-old star's name, Lollywood went into a frenzy upon learning of the loss of an aspiring artist. The initial post claimed that the star had been found dead in her room that morning.
To put the rumors to rest, the Kabhi Setting Kabhi Pyar actress made it steer clear that she is alive and well and revealed that the fake news was the result of her Instagram account being hacked.
"I don’t know why someone would do this, she said in a video posted on her Instagram account," she said. "I woke up that morning to many calls and messages from people asking about her welfare."
Imtiaz also added that the situation sent her "into shock."
The news sent my mother and siblings, none of whom live in Pakistan, into a panic," the model claimed, adding that someone hacked her Facebook and Instagram accounts which were linked to spread the rumors.
"I understand teasing or bullying someone, but I don’t understand bullying someone to this extent where it hurts them and their family!" she sated in the video. "You don’t know what the person in front of you is going through."
For the unversed, Imtiaz is an American Pakistani. She began her acting career with Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, in which she essayed the cricketer’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith. Imitiaz recently participated in Adnan Siddiqui’s reality show Tamasha Ghar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|37.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
