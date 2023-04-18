Saeeda Imtiaz shares official statement after fake news of her death

The shocking news that took away everyone's attention regarding Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz's untimely demise has finally come to an end. After the model-turned-actor's friends and legal adviser jumped in to clear the air and denounce any harrowing rumors, Imtiaz herself stepped up and released an official statement.

The fiasco ensued when the Tamasha Ghar star's official Instagram handle shared the news of her death out of the blue. While the statement had no veracity but a hacker's ill intention to jeopardize the 32-year-old star's name, Lollywood went into a frenzy upon learning of the loss of an aspiring artist. The initial post claimed that the star had been found dead in her room that morning.

To put the rumors to rest, the Kabhi Setting Kabhi Pyar actress made it steer clear that she is alive and well and revealed that the fake news was the result of her Instagram account being hacked.

"I don’t know why someone would do this, she said in a video posted on her Instagram account," she said. "I woke up that morning to many calls and messages from people asking about her welfare."

Imtiaz also added that the situation sent her "into shock."

The news sent my mother and siblings, none of whom live in Pakistan, into a panic," the model claimed, adding that someone hacked her Facebook and Instagram accounts which were linked to spread the rumors.

"I understand teasing or bullying someone, but I don’t understand bullying someone to this extent where it hurts them and their family!" she sated in the video. "You don’t know what the person in front of you is going through."

For the unversed, Imtiaz is an American Pakistani. She began her acting career with Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, in which she essayed the cricketer’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith. Imitiaz recently participated in Adnan Siddiqui’s reality show Tamasha Ghar.