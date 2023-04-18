Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Saeeda Imtiaz shares official statement after fake news of her death

Noor Fatima 11:14 PM | 18 Apr, 2023
Saeeda Imtiaz shares official statement after fake news of her death
Source: Saeeda Imtiaz (Instagram)

The shocking news that took away everyone's attention regarding Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz's untimely demise has finally come to an end. After the model-turned-actor's friends and legal adviser jumped in to clear the air and denounce any harrowing rumors, Imtiaz herself stepped up and released an official statement.

The fiasco ensued when the Tamasha Ghar star's official Instagram handle shared the news of her death out of the blue. While the statement had no veracity but a hacker's ill intention to jeopardize the 32-year-old star's name, Lollywood went into a frenzy upon learning of the loss of an aspiring artist. The initial post claimed that the star had been found dead in her room that morning.

To put the rumors to rest, the Kabhi Setting Kabhi Pyar actress made it steer clear that she is alive and well and revealed that the fake news was the result of her Instagram account being hacked.

"I don’t know why someone would do this, she said in a video posted on her Instagram account," she said. "I woke up that morning to many calls and messages from people asking about her welfare."

Imtiaz also added that the situation sent her "into shock."

The news sent my mother and siblings, none of whom live in Pakistan, into a panic," the model claimed, adding that someone hacked her Facebook and Instagram accounts which were linked to spread the rumors.

"I understand teasing or bullying someone, but I don’t understand bullying someone to this extent where it hurts them and their family!" she sated in the video. "You don’t know what the person in front of you is going through."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @saeedaimtiaz

For the unversed, Imtiaz is an American Pakistani. She began her acting career with Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, in which she essayed the cricketer’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith. Imitiaz recently participated in Adnan Siddiqui’s reality show Tamasha Ghar.

‘Account was hacked’, Saeeda Imtiaz's legal team reacts to fake news

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Celebrities react to Saeeda's Imtiaz's death rumours

01:13 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

‘Account was hacked’, Saeeda Imtiaz's legal team reacts to fake news

06:50 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Ileana D'Cruz's pregnancy news takes internet by storm

10:22 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Has Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz passed away under mysterious circumstances?

01:18 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Malala reveals working on her "most personal" memoir

02:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani makes history after scaling 10th highest peak

09:54 AM | 17 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Celebrities react to Saeeda's Imtiaz's death rumours

01:13 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –18th April 2023

09:04 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 37.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: