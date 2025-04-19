Sajal Malik’s alleged Private Videos Leaked Online; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Social media host and anchorperson Sajal Malik has become the latest public figure who fell victim to a privacy breach as her alleged videos are doing rounds online.

Several clips of a girl are being shared online, which shows resemblance to Sajal and it sparked wave of controversy across social platforms. The clip shows intimate moments between a couple quickly went viral, causing outrage.

As she appeared in top searches, some fans lamented the video leaks trend while other curious individuals asked for the clip. This controversy follows string of similar incidents involving other Pakistani TikTok stars including Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman and others.

Sajal Malik Video Leaks

Sajal is yet to responds to the viral leaks, as her silence sparked more controversy to this menace.

The trends however sparked backlash from social media users, who are condemning the breach of privacy. As these incidents continue to unfold, there is growing concern about the increasing vulnerability of digital influencers in Pakistan to privacy violations and cyber exploitation.