Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2025 Sunday

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure against top international currencies, with US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), and UK Pound Sterling (GBP) showing notable strength in today’s exchange rates.

On April 19, US Dollar is trading at 280.65 for buying and Rs 282.35 for selling. Despite interventions by monetary authorities, the dollar maintains its firm grip amid persistent demand from importers and investors. Euro comes at Rs318.50 and sold at Rs321.25.

UK Pound hovers at Rs371.50 for buying and Rs375.00 selling, indicating strong market confidence in Britain. UAE Dirham priced at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77 for selling, while Saudi Riyal SAR trades at Rs74.75 and Rs75.30.