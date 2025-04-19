Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 April 2025 Sunday

By News Desk
9:05 am | Apr 19, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure against top international currencies, with US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), and UK Pound Sterling (GBP) showing notable strength in today’s exchange rates.

On April 19, US Dollar is trading at 280.65 for buying and Rs 282.35 for selling. Despite interventions by monetary authorities, the dollar maintains its firm grip amid persistent demand from importers and investors. Euro comes at Rs318.50 and sold at Rs321.25.

UK Pound hovers at Rs371.50 for buying and Rs375.00 selling, indicating strong market confidence in Britain. UAE Dirham priced at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77 for selling, while Saudi Riyal SAR trades at Rs74.75 and Rs75.30.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.35
Euro EUR 318.50 321.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.50 375.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.35 77.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.35 747.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.60 205.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.26 42.66
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.85 912.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.54 164.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.60 732.10
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 213.50 215.50
Swedish Korona SEK 28.38 28.68
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Bhat THB 8.20 8.35
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now