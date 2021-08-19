Police share Whatsapp number for information about suspects in Tiktoker assault case
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 19 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital have released a WhatsApp number to provide information about the suspects involved in the assault of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on the country’s Independence Day.

Any person who is aware of suspects involved in the heinous crime can contact 03099911911, announced Punjab police who guaranteed the secrecy of informants.

Reports in local media quoting sources said law enforcers have yet to make any progress in a case in which hundreds of men could be seen picking up the woman and throwing her up in the air.

The incident has drawn condemnation across the country, which has been struggling to deal with violence against women.

On Wednesday, CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the suspects were being identified through clips of the incident shared on social media. A number of footage along with pictures had been sent to the NADRA to ascertain their identities.

Meanwhile, DIG investigation Shariq Jamal Khan has formed a special investigation led by SSP to probe the incident which has triggered a debate about Pakistan’s failure to protect women.

What actually happened at Minar-e-Pakistan? Watch exclusive interview of the victim here:

