Three feared dead in blast at Ashura procession

MULTAN – A roadside explosion on a mourning procession in the Muhajir Colony of Bahawalnagar has claimed a number of mourners, Associated Press reported Thursday (today).

The report quoting local police officials said a roadside explosion in the Southern Punjab region killed at least three mourners while scores suffered injuries.

The clips doing rounds on social media show law enforcement and rescue officials rushing toward the site of the explosion.

Meanwhile, a number of Muslims mourning Karbala martyrs were seen waiting for help.

City police officer Mohammad Asad and a local religious leader Khawar Shafqat also confirmed the development. It further added that the explosion went off while the mourners were passing through a congested neighborhood.

Meanwhile, rescue officials and the injured are facing difficulties amid the suspension of mobile phone service.

Alike the parts of the world, Pakistan is also observing Ashura in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) amid tight security today.

More to follow...