Islamabad police produce Shahbaz Gill in court to seek extension in physical remand

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been produced before a district and sessions court in the federal capital to seek an extension in his physical remand in sedition case.

The chief of staff of PTI chairman Imran Khan was brought to the court in a wheelchair from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) in the early hours of Friday amid tight security.

Duty Judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan will hear the case.

A medical report by the PIMS Hospital reportedly said that Gill deems fit and rejected claims of torture on his body during police detention.

The report was issued after conducted multiple tests, including coronavirus and X-rays. It said that Gill is absolutely fit but doctors barred the investigation team from interrogation at the hospital.

Earlier this week, a court accepted the police request for two days extension in PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand, allowing investigators to complete their probe into the case.

The lower court heard the review petition of Islamabad police in line with the directives of the Islamabad High Court, which was moved by the federal government after physical remand extension plea was turned down by the magistrate.

Shahbaz Gill was detained last Tuesday from the capital a day after making controversial remarks on a private news channel. Gill was booked on various charges including sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the armed forces.

PTI chief Imran Khan has expressed concerns over extension in physical remand of his chief of staff.

Gill is in a fragile state of mental and physical health because of the torture inflicted on him when he was abducted and taken to undisclosed location, he said.

“This is part of conspiracy to target me & PTI by forcibly getting false statements against us similar to what they have been doing against social media activists.This is absolutely unacceptable. We will take all legal & pol actions to counter not only this torture being inflicted upon Shahbaz Gill but also any such extra-Constitutional & extra-legal actions being devised against us,” Khan wrote on Twitter.