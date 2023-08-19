Lahore Weather Update Today

LAHORE – Residents of the provincial capital Lahore woke up to light rain in the morning on Saturday as there are clouds with the sun peeking through them.

Lahore Rain Update

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast drizzle with thunder in parts of Lahore and other Punjab regions. Met Office also predicted oppressive weather in most districts of the province.

Lahore Temperature today

On Saturday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.

Winds blew at 6km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is recorded at 7, which is high, while Cloud Cover is said to be at 38 percent with visibility being around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 125 which is unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A weak westerly wave is also present in northern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.