Lahore Weather Update Today

LAHORE – Residents of the provincial capital Lahore woke up to light rain in the morning on Saturday as there are clouds with the sun peeking through them.
Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast drizzle with thunder in parts of Lahore and other Punjab regions. Met Office also predicted oppressive weather in most districts of the province.
On Saturday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.
Winds blew at 6km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is recorded at 7, which is high, while Cloud Cover is said to be at 38 percent with visibility being around 5km.
Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 125 which is unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Synoptic Situation
Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A weak westerly wave is also present in northern parts of the country.
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|42.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|330.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
