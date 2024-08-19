PIA cuts fare for two Saudi cities by 30 percent

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fares for flights from Karachi to the Saudi cities of Jeddah and Madinah by 30 percent, a PIA spokesperson announced on Monday.
Following the fare reduction, a one-way ticket from Karachi to Jeddah or Madinah will now cost Rs56,000 ($201), including taxes. A round-trip ticket to either of the two Saudi cities will cost Rs88,000 ($316), also inclusive of taxes. These new fares are already in effect.
"Discounted fare tickets are available for purchase until August 31," the spokesperson said. "Travel under the discounted fare is valid until September 30."
The announcement comes during the ongoing Umrah season, which began in July. Umrah is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to holy sites in Saudi Arabia that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj.
Each month, thousands of Pakistanis travel to Saudi Arabia to visit the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah for the Umrah pilgrimage.
In a related development, PIA announced last month the launch of direct Umrah flights to Jeddah from the Pakistani cities of Quetta and Faisalabad, beginning on August 6, to facilitate pilgrims.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
