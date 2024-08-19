Search

PIA cuts fare for two Saudi cities by 30 percent

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 19 Aug, 2024
PIA cuts fare for Saudi Arabia
Source: File photo

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fares for flights from Karachi to the Saudi cities of Jeddah and Madinah by 30 percent, a PIA spokesperson announced on Monday.

Following the fare reduction, a one-way ticket from Karachi to Jeddah or Madinah will now cost Rs56,000 ($201), including taxes. A round-trip ticket to either of the two Saudi cities will cost Rs88,000 ($316), also inclusive of taxes. These new fares are already in effect.

"Discounted fare tickets are available for purchase until August 31," the spokesperson said. "Travel under the discounted fare is valid until September 30."

The announcement comes during the ongoing Umrah season, which began in July. Umrah is a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to holy sites in Saudi Arabia that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj.

Each month, thousands of Pakistanis travel to Saudi Arabia to visit the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah for the Umrah pilgrimage.

In a related development, PIA announced last month the launch of direct Umrah flights to Jeddah from the Pakistani cities of Quetta and Faisalabad, beginning on August 6, to facilitate pilgrims.

