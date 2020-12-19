Best of Y series from vivo in 2020: A perfect blend of style and innovation

We have never used smartphones the way we have done in the year 2020. As people navigated through various social distancing and self-isolation phases, smartphones have quickly adapted and filled the void of social interaction. More than interactions, it has enabled a more connected world both in a personal and professional environment. As we continue to live in pandemic times, more and more people have adopted smartphones and use them to connect with their loved ones, access online education, blogging and vlogging, and even intense gaming. With changing habits, smartphone users' preferences for sturdy, sleek, and long-lasting smartphones have evolved further.

As a future-ready and consumer-centric brand, vivo has been delighting smartphone users with dynamic features, long-lasting battery life, flash charge technologies, and stylish design at desirable price ranges for maximum acceptance and accessibility of cutting-edge smartphones.

vivo's Y series is an ideal series for youth who want to have it all in a smartphone. The Y series is known to have a unique and vibrant design to compliment the style quotient of today's youth. Y series’ smartphones also have sturdy and promising performance, thanks to the high-capacity battery, processors, and flash charge. The whole series is designed to cater to energetic and always on-the-go users such as students, college-goers, young businessmen/women, and even working professionals looking for a decent smartphone to last all day long.

During the year 2020, vivo has brought in the latest offerings in its Y series – Y30 was launched in June 2020, Y20 and Y51 were launched in September 2020.

vivo Y20 with a massive battery and AI Triple Macro camera

vivo Y20 is another brilliant offering by vivo in the Y series developed with enhanced user-friendly features. The Y20 smartphone sports an AI Triple Macro camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP) is supported by a wide range of features, including Face Beauty, Portrait Light Effects and Selfie Filters. It allows users to effortlessly switch perspectives and capture master shots without compromising on picture quality. The vivo Y20 smartphone boasts long-lasting battery life with a powerful 5000 mAh battery. The cleverly designed Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner unlocks the phone in a split second in the most hassle-free manner.

The smartphone boasts of a 6.51-inch Halo Full View Display with Eye Protection mode for an unhindered and unmatched entertainment experience. The phone also features an Ultra Game mode with various options to ensure an uninterrupted and delightful gaming experience. Priced at Rs. 25,999, vivo Y20 is a lightweight and stylish smartphone with a perfectly polished 2.5D elegant ergonomic body. It comes in two eye-popping colour options - Obsidian Black and Dawn White to add to the young audiences’ everyday lifestyle.

vivo Y30 with immersive iView display and long-lasting battery

vivo Y30 sports an AI Quad Camera set up as part of its rear camera featuring a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Super Macro-Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera along with an 8MP front camera for outstanding selfies. Adding a broader perspective to your photographs is no longer a problem with the Y30, as the 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera offers 120-degree horizontal views that allow you to reimagine the world and shoot unique perspectives of almost anything under

the sun. In addition to this, the 2MP Super Macro Camera feature intelligently will enable users to capture the beauty at close range.

Keeping its commitment towards customer-centric design and innovation, Y30 sports a brand-new iView display with a 6.47-inch immersive display that offers a stunning visual feast. The smartphone also features an in-built Eye Protection mode that adjusts the display’s colours to reduce blue light and relieves eye strain. The smartphone is tailor-made for hardcore gamers with a slew of exciting gaming features such as Ultra Game-Mode and Competition Mode, which offers a more immersive and fluent gaming experience. Y30 (64GB) and Y30 (128GB) are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively with two dazzling colour options - Emerald Black and Moonstone White that are designed by keeping in mind the trendy lifestyle of young consumers.

vivo Y51 with powerful all-round performance

The vivo Y51 is a robust handset with industry-leading features. It carries a sleek ultimate 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display along with hassle-free and secure in-Display Fingerprint scanning technology. The handset carries a 48MP AI diamond shaped quad-camera and a 16MP HD selfie camera for insta-perfect captures. The handset also supports wide-angle, macro, and night view modes to bring alive photographer and paint the canvas with utmost creativity.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, vivo Y51 also has a massive 4500mAh battery for unhindered long-lasting performance. The vast 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM allow the user to pack in pictures, videos & all their favourite memories in one go with smooth and powerful performance. Following its tradition of combining style and technology, vivo offers Y51 in three unique colour variants– Dreamy White, Jazzy Blue, and Mystic Black.