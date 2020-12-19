PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as Chief Selector

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday has appointed former middle-order batsman Muhammad Wasim as the chairman of the men’s senior team’s selection committee.

Earlier Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from the post to focus on coaching with the national team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the development in a press release which states, “Muhammad Wasim has been appointed as the Chairman of the Pakistan men’s national selection committee. The appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews, which were held on Thursday and Friday.”

Wasim’s first assignment will be to select the squad for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around January 2021, the statement added.

Muhammad Wasim represented Pakistan in 18 Tests and 25 ODIs in his career where he scored 1,326 runs which included two centuries and five half-centuries.