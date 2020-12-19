'Why would any Pakistani official go to Israel when we don't even recognise it'

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed reports of any Pakistani government representative visiting Israel as "baseless".

“Why would any of the ministers visit Tel Aviv when Islamabad does not recognise it,” PM Imran said during an interview with Samaa TV, where he stressed that such news was "an entire campaign" was running in this regard.

Referring to the EU DisinfoLab's report, the Pakistani premier said that the NGO's research had exposed India's network that was spreading misinformation about the South Asian country.

The PM’s comments follows reports of a ‘secret Pakistani mission’ flying to Palestinian city of Tel Aviv, where “he met several political officials and diplomats and delivered the message of the Pakistani PM.”