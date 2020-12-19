'Why would any Pakistani official go to Israel when we don't even recognise it'
PM Imran Khan once again denies accepting the Jewish state until a just solution to Palestinian issue
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed reports of any Pakistani government representative visiting Israel as "baseless".
“Why would any of the ministers visit Tel Aviv when Islamabad does not recognise it,” PM Imran said during an interview with Samaa TV, where he stressed that such news was "an entire campaign" was running in this regard.
Referring to the EU DisinfoLab's report, the Pakistani premier said that the NGO's research had exposed India's network that was spreading misinformation about the South Asian country.
The PM’s comments follows reports of a ‘secret Pakistani mission’ flying to Palestinian city of Tel Aviv, where “he met several political officials and diplomats and delivered the message of the Pakistani PM.”
Social media abuzz again with reports of ... 12:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Social media in the country and several other parts of the world are talking about reports of ...
- 'Why would any Pakistani official go to Israel when we don't even ...12:00 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Punjab kickstarts Tourism for Economic Growth Project11:15 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Imran Abbas praises Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey and he acknowledges09:23 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
-
- Hyper-realistic face masks are the new trend in Japan07:13 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
-
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020