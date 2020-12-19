'Why would any Pakistani official go to Israel when we don't even recognise it'

PM Imran Khan once again denies accepting the Jewish state until a just solution to Palestinian issue
Web Desk
12:00 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
'Why would any Pakistani official go to Israel when we don't even recognise it'
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed reports of any Pakistani government representative visiting Israel as "baseless".

“Why would any of the ministers visit Tel Aviv when Islamabad does not recognise it,” PM Imran said during an interview with Samaa TV, where he stressed that such news was "an entire campaign" was running in this regard.

Referring to the EU DisinfoLab's report, the Pakistani premier said that the NGO's research had exposed India's network that was spreading misinformation about the South Asian country.

The PM’s comments follows reports of a ‘secret Pakistani mission’ flying to Palestinian city of Tel Aviv, where “he met several political officials and diplomats and delivered the message of the Pakistani PM.”

Social media abuzz again with reports of ... 12:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Social media in the country and several other parts of the world are talking about reports of ...

More From This Category
Asad Umar contracts coronavirus
11:41 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
PDM pressuring army to topple democratic ...
10:27 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Pakistan approves hike in power tariff to restart ...
10:10 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Pawan Singh Arora removed as PRO to Punjab ...
09:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Four terrorists including key militant commander ...
09:00 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates first-ever open-air ...
09:39 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch Hina Khawaja Bayat dancing at her daughter’s wedding
08:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr