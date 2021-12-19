LIVE: OIC moot on Afghanistan underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – An extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan has started at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

57 Islamic nations’ envoys, as well as observer delegations, are participating in today's session. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also present in Parliament and will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi formally declared the extraordinary session "open" after the Holy Quran recitation. Qureshi was the first to address the summit.

LIVE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing Inaugural session of 17th Extraordinary meeting of the @OIC_OCI Council of FMs on Afghanistan in #Islamabad #OICinPakistan #OIC4Afg @ForeignOfficePk https://t.co/QUX33I6WjY — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha will also address the inaugural session.

Moreover, officials of the UN, global financial institutions, international and regional organisations and important non-OIC countries like Japan and Germany have also been invited.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only three countries to recognise the previous Taliban government of 1996 to 2001.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed the hope that the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the 57-member Muslim bloc would focus the spotlight on humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“I welcome delegations from OIC member states, observers, friends, partners and international organisations to Pakistan. The extraordinary session of OIC CFMs is an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people and to focus our collective energies on addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” the premier said on Twitter.

The country’s federal capital was on lockdown, ring-fenced with barbed wire barriers and shipping-container roadblocks where security forces stood guard.