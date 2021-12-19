Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan face Bangladesh, India crush Japan
DHAKA – Pakistan will play its fourth match against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021 today.
Pakistan's previous game with South Korea ended in a draw with three goals after an interesting match.
In the other match, hosts Bangladesh were thrashed by Japan by a big margin of 5-0.
The match between Pakistan and Korea ended 3-3 draw in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021, which is going on here in the capital city of Bangladesh. Pakistani striker Afraz got the man of the match award. pic.twitter.com/TodPX6ZrpV— Pakistan Hockey (PHF) (@PHFOfficial) December 18, 2021
Pakistan are fourth with just two points after three matches.
India, who have already sealed a semifinal berth after handing a crushing defeat to Japan on Sunday, thus end the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (2) and hosts Bangladesh (0).
A magnificent win over Japan! 🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 19, 2021
A look at Team 🇮🇳's last league game of the Hero Men’s Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 in pictures. 📸 #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/xQcmjAV8eZ
India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.
