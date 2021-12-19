Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan face Bangladesh, India crush Japan
05:34 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan face Bangladesh, India crush Japan
DHAKA – Pakistan will play its fourth match against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021 today.  

Pakistan's previous game with South Korea ended in a draw with three goals after an interesting match. 

In the other match, hosts Bangladesh were thrashed by Japan by a big margin of 5-0.

Pakistan are fourth with just two points after three matches.

India, who have already sealed a semifinal berth after handing a crushing defeat to Japan on Sunday, thus end the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (2) and hosts Bangladesh (0).

India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.

