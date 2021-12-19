Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan face Bangladesh, India crush Japan

DHAKA – Pakistan will play its fourth match against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2021 today.

Pakistan's previous game with South Korea ended in a draw with three goals after an interesting match.

In the other match, hosts Bangladesh were thrashed by Japan by a big margin of 5-0.

The match between Pakistan and Korea ended 3-3 draw in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2021, which is going on here in the capital city of Bangladesh. Pakistani striker Afraz got the man of the match award.

Pakistan are fourth with just two points after three matches.

India, who have already sealed a semifinal berth after handing a crushing defeat to Japan on Sunday, thus end the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (2) and hosts Bangladesh (0).

A magnificent win over Japan!



A look at Team India's last league game of the Hero Men's Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 in pictures.

India had earlier secured a win against Pakistan and Bangladesh after playing out a draw against Korea in the tournament opener.