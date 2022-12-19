Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Aly get star-struck at FIFA World Cup final

Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Aly get star-struck at FIFA World Cup final
Argentina may be lucky, but Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly are luckier. The Lollywood divas who were present at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar met with international stars and had their ultimate fangirl moment.

Hayat and Aly spent no time taking 'selfie of the year' and posted it on Instagram to show how the spectacular match between Argentina and France was NOT the only interesting thing.

For those unversed, Argentina took home the world cup as they played a historic match against France though the latter, by no means, played any lesser. 

The Ms. Marvel diva and What's Love Got to Do with It? star both gave best friend goals as they cheered for the opposing teams. Star-struck like nobody else, Hayat and Aly managed to take a selfie with none other than the football world's iconic former player David Beckham.

The Na Maloom Afraad actress also asked Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan to predict who would win the match. 

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors, Chhalawa, Baaji, and London Nahi Jaunga.

Aly, on the other hand, was seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.

