Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Aly get star-struck at FIFA World Cup final
Share
Argentina may be lucky, but Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly are luckier. The Lollywood divas who were present at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar met with international stars and had their ultimate fangirl moment.
Hayat and Aly spent no time taking 'selfie of the year' and posted it on Instagram to show how the spectacular match between Argentina and France was NOT the only interesting thing.
For those unversed, Argentina took home the world cup as they played a historic match against France though the latter, by no means, played any lesser.
The Ms. Marvel diva and What's Love Got to Do with It? star both gave best friend goals as they cheered for the opposing teams. Star-struck like nobody else, Hayat and Aly managed to take a selfie with none other than the football world's iconic former player David Beckham.
The Na Maloom Afraad actress also asked Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan to predict who would win the match.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Load Wedding, 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors, Chhalawa, Baaji, and London Nahi Jaunga.
Aly, on the other hand, was seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.
Mehwish Hayat 'goes green' in latest video 10:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Acclaimed Pakistani model and actress Mehwish Hayat broke the internet with her scintillating and jaw-dropping ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
-
- Late Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah moves court for bail in video ...01:40 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
- Operation underway in Bannu as TTP militants take over CTD compound12:16 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Babar Azam skipped early hours of Karachi Test in protest: report11:44 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
- Sajal Aly’s fan-girl moment with David Beckam goes viral10:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
-
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022