Militants seize CTD centre in Bannu district, take police personnel hostage

BANNU – Militants seized a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Bannu district on Sunday and took some policemen hostages.

A senior police officer in Bannu said around 25 members of banned terrorist organisations were under arrest and interrogation at the CTD centre when they took guns from seven security personnel on duty and took them hostage.

“Three policemen injured have been evacuated and transported to a hospital,” the officer said, adding that a number of personnel were still in a hostage situation.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, said no one had attacked the police station. Rather, some suspects in custody under suspicion of terrorism tried to snatch weapons from security personnel deployed on site.

“The situation is under complete control. Security forces have cordoned off the area,” he said, adding that an operation was underway and would be completed in a while.

ANP MPA Samar Haroon Bilour addressed the situation and said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was “on fire”.

“Police and civilians are totally like sitting ducks. How sad that those who have been ruling here for nine years cannot open their mouths. Those who can’t even condemn can never control that which they have imposed on us,” she said, referring to the PTI government.