Web Desk
10:32 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG: Pakistan lose openers before lunch on Day 3 of final Test against England
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board
KARACHI – Pakistan’s battling line crumbled as the top three players returned to the pavilion early in the second innings on the third day of the Karachi Test.

Shan Masood returned on 24, Abdullah Shafiq on 26 while no grand finale for the retiring Pakistan stalwart Azhar Ali who played his last innings and returned on a golden duck.

On Sunday, the visitors took a lead of 50 runs in the first innings as they were bowled out for 354. Harry Brook smashed another century of the series and took his side to a respectable total. Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali took four wickets each.

In the second innings, Pakistan made 21 runs for the loss of no wicket at the stumps of day 2.

England restricted Pakistan to 304 by removing all players of the host team on the first day. Team Green remained defensive owning the skillful bowling by the visitors. Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets and debutant Rehan Ahmed claimed two wickets. Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Joe Root took one scalp each.

Babar Azam remained the highest scorer on the day first with 78 runs before he was removed by the England bowler. Agha Salman was dismissed after scoring 56 runs.

England lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.

