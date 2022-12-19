Two killed, four injured in North Waziristan suicide attack
PESHAWAR – Two people were killed and four others wounded in a suicide attack targeting a vehicle of security forces in a Miranshah area of North Waziristan on Monday.
Police said the suicide bomber was riding a rickshaw, which he rammed into the government vehicle and blew himself up.
The two persons, who lost their lives in the attack, identified as Saeedulla and Ghani. Both belonged to Norak Mursi Khel area of the district.
Rescue officials have shifted injured persons to the DHQ for treatment while search operation has been launched in the area.
