Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann are engaged!
Share
The newest couple in town Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann are officially engaged now.
Talking about #couplegoals – Zoya, being an avid social media user, has always shared cute clicks of herself and Christian while setting the standards high.
From an adorable friendship to a dreamy proposal on a beach, the news was shared by the pair on their social media through pictures.
The 30-year-old wrote, "He asked and I said yes. Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness. Here's to a forever with you, my soulmate ❤️"
View this post on Instagram
Christan Betzmann also posted a series of photos and wrote. “SHE SAID YESSSSS! The best Day of my Life. I love you Zoya Nasir. 06.02.21.”
Recently, German Vlogger Christian Betzmann took the Internet by storm when he shared the news of embracing Islam via an Instagram post.
Further details about the marriage have not been disclosed, yet the fans are super excited.
Many congratulations to the lovely couple!
Zoya Nasir to tie the knot with Christian ... 02:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Celebrity weddings of 2021 are about to begin with Pakistani actress-model Zoya Nasir, who is all set to tie the knot ...
- PML-N beats PTI in PK-63 Nowshera by-polls: unofficial results10:56 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Mumtaz Anwar elected president of Punjab University Academic Staff ...10:24 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz shares ‘bombshell’ videos of alleged vote stealing ...10:17 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- US CENTCOM commander commends Pakistan’s efforts for regional ...09:50 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Pakistanis gather at Skardu square in memory of Ali Sadpara09:03 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Alyzeh Gabol is officially married, celebrities send best wishes06:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani artist SalmanToor features in TIME100 Next list08:16 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Komal Rizvi returns to small screen with a Ramazan special drama06:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021