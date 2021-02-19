Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann are engaged!
Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann are engaged!
The newest couple in town Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann are officially engaged now.

Talking about #couplegoals – Zoya, being an avid social media user, has always shared cute clicks of herself and Christian while setting the standards high.

From an adorable friendship to a dreamy proposal on a beach, the news was shared by the pair on their social media through pictures.

The 30-year-old wrote, "He asked and I said yes. Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness. Here's to a forever with you, my soulmate ❤️"

Christan Betzmann also posted a series of photos and wrote. “SHE SAID YESSSSS! The best Day of my Life. I love you Zoya Nasir. 06.02.21.”

Recently, German Vlogger Christian Betzmann took the Internet by storm when he shared the news of embracing Islam via an Instagram post.

Further details about the marriage have not been disclosed, yet the fans are super excited.

Many congratulations to the lovely couple!
