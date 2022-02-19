PSL7: Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Islamabad United – Check live score and squads
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
United are in a bit of discord, as they stand fourth in the points table. Their batting strength has suffered after Paul Stirling and Alex Hales left the T20 tournament midway. They are coming off a ten-run loss against Yellow Storm.
United will be without the services of their captain Shadab Khan for another day as Shadab suffered a groin injury in the game against Karachi Kings. Aggressive batter Asif Ali was named United’s captain in absence of Shadab Khan.
Meanwhile, rookie pacer Zeeshan Zameer, side strain, and New Zealand batter Colin Munro, shoulder injury, won’t be available for the match as well.
“Shadab is feeling better than before and he has also started light training. He will be fully fit soon,” said Islamabad United’s spokesperson.
Afridi-led Qalandars will play their eighth fixture. They have played seven matches so far, winning five of them and losing two. With 10 points on the table, Lahore Qalandars ranked second while Kings will play their ninth encounter.
Babar-led Kings finally got their first win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition after they defeated Qalandars by 22 runs on Friday.
Fakhar Zaman remained the highest scorer in the tournament, hitting at a strike rate of 162.62 and averaging 58.75 from eight innings. He was, however, dismissed early against Karachi Kings in a rare off day.
The match will take place under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today at 7:30 pm.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan.
