PSL7: Lahore Qalandars to face injury-hit Islamabad United today – Check live score and squads
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars, a day after getting thrashed by Karachi Kings, will face off against Islamabad United in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
United are in a bit of discord, as they stand fourth in the points table. Their batting strength has suffered after Paul Stirling and Alex Hales left the T20 tournament midway. They are coming off a ten-run loss against Yellow Storm.
Aggressive batter Asif Ali was named United’s captain in absence of Shadab Khan who suffered an injury.
Afridi-led Qalandars will play their eighth fixture. They have played seven matches so far, winning five of them and losing two. With 10 points on the table, Lahore Qalandars ranked second while Kings will play their ninth encounter.
Babar-led Kings finally got their first win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition after they defeated Qalandars by 22 runs on Friday.
Fakhar Zaman remained the highest scorer in the tournament, hitting at a strike rate of 162.62 and averaging 58.75 from eight innings. He was, however, dismissed early against Karachi Kings in a rare off day.
The match will take place under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today at 7:30 pm.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Mubashir Khan, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim
