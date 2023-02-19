Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars all set for high-octane clash at PSL8 tonight

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars are set to clash with Karachi Kings in the hi-octane clash of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium Karachi here on Sunday.

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between arch-rivals which is scheduled to start at 7 pm local time.

The visitors are confident as Afridi-led squad kicked off their title defence with a thumping win over Multan Sultans in the opening match of this year’s sports gala.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, lost all three games. Kings remain good with the bat so far but Zalmi, United, and even Gladiators outfoxed the hosts in Pakistan Super League season 8.

Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Amir, and Haider are expected to charge the opponents while Qalandars’s skipper and star player Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan are likely to give tough time to hosts in the much-touted clash.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan