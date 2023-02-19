PSL8: Lahore Qalandars win toss and elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the hi-octane clash of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday.
Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between arch-rivals which is scheduled to start at 7pm local time.
The visitors are confident as Shaheen Afridi-led squad kicked off their title defence with a thumping win over Multan Sultans in the opening match of this year’s sports gala.
????TOSS UPDATE????@LAHOREQALANDARS elected to field.
Karachi Kings, on the other hand, lost all three games. Kings remain good with the bat so far but Zalmi, United, and even Gladiators outfoxed the hosts in Pakistan Super League season 8.
Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Amir, and Haider are expected to charge the opponents while Qalandars’s skipper and star player Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan are likely to give tough time to hosts in the much-touted clash.
Squads
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Musa
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|268.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,170
