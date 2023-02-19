Search

PSL8: Table toppers Multan Sultans eye dominance against Islamabad United today

Web Desk 11:05 AM | 19 Feb, 2023
Source: @MultanSultans/Twitter

Multan Sultans have been riding high on confidence after registering victory in two of three matches being played in Pakistan Super League season 8.

Rizwan-led squad will take on Islamabad United in their fourth match today as it will be the first of the doubleheader today. The match will start at 2:00 PM local time at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and power hitter Rilee Rossouw are in the limelight as the two remained top performers in this season. Flamboyant hitter Rizwan amassed 169 runs in three matches with Proteas star player remaining runner-up with his 153.

In the bowling side, young gun Ihsanullah raked accolades with 3/24 figures. He got eight scalps in two matches while giving away just 36 runs in less than eight overs.

Islamabad United are also confident about today’s clash as they will be eyeing to bag the consecutive win. Shadab Khan led franchise outfoxed Karachi Kings in the inaugural match, kickstarting their campaign on a high note.

Azam Khan continued momentum with figures of 28-ball 44. Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Tom Curran remained in limelight for ace performances.

PSL8, Match 5: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson.

