Search

ad
PakistanTop News

At Doha meeting, Pakistan backs plan to appoint UN special envoy on Afghanistan

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024
Asif Durrani
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – As the international community discusses increasing engagement with the Taliban-led country amid a host of challenges, a Pakistani delegation is attending a two-day meeting in Doha hosted by the United Nations for regional envoys to Afghanistan. 

On the first day of the meeting on Sunday, Pakistan backed the appointment of a UN special envoy on Afghanistan.

The UN-sponsored two-day conference is being attended by special envoys from over 20 countries, human rights activists, and representatives opposed to the Taliban regime. The Afghan Taliban declined the invitation after the organizers refused to accommodate its concerns.

The Taliban wanted to be treated as the only true representative of Afghanistan and to have other delegates invited with their consent.

The Pakistani delegation is led by the special envoy on Afghanistan, Ambassador Asif Durrani. He is also accompanied by Pakistan's head of mission in Kabul and other senior foreign ministry officials.

The conference is discussing the independent assessment of the UN special coordinator on Afghanistan. The report, submitted in November last year, recommends a series of measures to engage with the Taliban government while ensuring humanitarian assistance.

One of the key proposals includes the appointment of a UN special envoy to spearhead international efforts on Afghanistan. 

The UNSC adopted the resolution in December, endorsing the recommendations. While the US and its allies backed the idea of a special envoy, China and Russia abstained from voting.

Initially, Pakistan voiced reservations over the appointment of the UN special envoy. But it is now backing the proposal, according to sources. They, however, added that the UN special envoy has to be "Muslim, experienced diplomat, and from the region."

Pakistan's stance is in direct conflict with the Afghan Taliban's position. One official said this was because Islamabad was no longer advocating the Taliban’s case.

Pakistan and Afghan Taliban ties are at loggerheads over the issue of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Taliban government has vehemently opposed the move, insisting that there is no need for such an appointment. The Taliban administration says the appointment of a UN special envoy is only made if the country is in conflict. Afghanistan, the Taliban government stresses, is now functioning as a normal country.

In view of the reservations, the UN conference is trying to evolve a consensus. However, the absence of the Taliban government may complicate the process.

On the first day of the conference, some participants felt the UN could have handled the issue better to ensure the presence of the Taliban delegation.

Others believe that convening the conference at a time when the world is preoccupied with the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine suggests the international community has not forgotten Afghanistan.

Pakistan's special envoy Durrani held a series of meetings with his counterparts from the US, EU, and several other countries. He also met Sohail Shahin, the head of the Afghan Taliban's political office in Doha, and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

At Doha meeting, Pakistan backs plan to appoint UN special envoy on ...

09:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Zardari to be PPP's nominee for president's office, confirms Bilawal

08:15 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Who will get ministries in new KP cabinet?

07:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Yamaha Bikes latest price in Pakistan 2024

04:55 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

PPP to field Sarfraz Bugti for Balochistan Chief Minister slot

05:22 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

PTI calls for judicial commission to probe polls rigging allegations

Most viewed

01:37 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

08:37 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Fazlur Rehman eats own words on Gen Faiz’s role in Imran Khan's ...

02:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Rawalpindi Commissioner arrested after startling press conference ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

At Doha meeting, Pakistan backs plan to appoint UN special envoy on Afghanistan

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 18 Feb 2024

The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 18 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 18, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: