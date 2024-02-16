PFF set to unveil voters list for District Football Association Elections

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has reached a crucial phase in its election process as the voter's list for District Football Association (DFA) Elections will be shared on PFF's official website and Social Media platforms on Friday.
The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Haroon Malik, accompanied by NC member Muhammad Shahid Niaz, in a press conference held at the FIFA House, Lahore.
The release of the list of voters today will signify the culmination of extensive efforts undertaken to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.
Chairman of the Normalization Committee, Haroon Malik, emphasized the commitment to upholding meritocracy, stating that only clubs meeting the specified criteria have been granted the right to vote.
He said: "Approximately 6000 applications were received through the Pakistan Football Connect program, with clubs undergoing rigorous scrutiny during the district championships. The criteria included 20 players, three officials, club constitution adherence, submission of affidavits, endorsement from district sports officers, and possessing a bank account. The clubs' commitment to following the requirements outlined in the PFF Statute shows their dedication, with no compromises allowed on the essential requirements."
Importantly, clubs that did not qualify for voting rights will still retain the opportunity to participate in football events, reaffirming inclusivity within the football community. He also highlighted the extensive outreach efforts, including newspaper advertisements, informative seminars and social media posts, Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) and press conferences that were employed to ensure widespread awareness.
On the occasion, NC member Muhammad Shahid Niaz said: "Stakeholders were kept informed through over 18,000 emails and approximately 50,000 phone calls, with the guidance from an advisory committee and influential figures within football circles. Mobile vans were also deployed across various cities to facilitate registration, ensuring accessibility for all interested parties."
The door remains open for clubs failing to meet the current criteria. In case they fulfil constitutional requirements in the future, they too will be eligible for voting rights, reaffirming the commitment to fairness and inclusivity, he added.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
