Faysal Quraishi blessed with a baby boy
09:37 AM | 20 Jan, 2020
Congratulations are in order for Faysal Quraishi and his wife Sana Faysal as they have been blessed with a baby boy.
The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the happy news of welcoming the newest addition to his family!
Revealing his baby’s name to be Farmaan Qureshi, the actor shared the most adorable picture of him holding his child.
“Welcome master FARMAAN QURAISHI aka #FQ and need your prayers and love. He is new in the world.”
Faisal and Sana have been married since 2010 and share a daughter named Aayat together.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
