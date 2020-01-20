Harry and Meghan retire as working members of royal family

09:53 AM | 20 Jan, 2020
Harry and Meghan retire as working members of royal family
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will pay back money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they take up on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

There will be no more His or Her Royal Highness attached to Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple now enter civilian life – not that they were ever truly ‘civilians,’ nor is it the case that the lives they will lead will approach any level of normalcy.

The queen and senior family members met last week to discuss the situation and have been in "constructive and friendly" discussions with officials on how this stepping back would work in practice for Harry and former actress Meghan.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement issued by the palace, referring to the couple's baby son.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

Meghan is currently in Canada with Archie and Harry is expected to join her soon.

