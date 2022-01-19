DC Rawalpindi removed over Murree tragedy
06:47 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Share
LAHORE - The Punjab government Wednesday removed deputy commissioner Rawalpindi and two other officials from his post over negligence that caused the death of 23 snow-tourists in the resort town of Murree earlier this month.
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar revealed it while briefing media about action being taken against officials following the incident.
He said that Assistant Commissioner Murree, CPO and SP have also been removed from the post, adding that action is being taken against 15 officials in the light of the finding of an inquiry reported.
More to follow...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- DC Rawalpindi removed over Murree tragedy06:47 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
-
- PSL 2022 – NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% amid Omicron spike06:05 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- CPEC pace satisfactory, Chinese ambassador tells Pakistan Army chief05:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an explosive interview
06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
-
- Xulfi accused of plagiarising Coke Studio’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ melody05:00 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan pair up for an upcoming project04:42 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021