06:47 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
DC Rawalpindi removed over Murree tragedy
LAHORE - The Punjab government Wednesday removed deputy commissioner Rawalpindi and two other officials from his post over negligence that caused the death of 23 snow-tourists in the resort town of Murree earlier this month. 

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar revealed it while briefing media about action being taken against officials following the incident. 

He said that Assistant Commissioner Murree, CPO and SP have also been removed from the post, adding that action is being taken against 15 officials in the light of the finding of an inquiry reported. 

More to follow...

