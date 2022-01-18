Sara Gul makes history by becoming Pakistan's first transgender doctor
Share
A transgender person has made history by passing the professional MBBS exam for the first time in Pakistan's history.
Sara Gul, the first transgender person to have this honour in Pakistan, passed her final professional exam of MBBS from the Jinnah Medical and Dental College in Karachi.
Sara, who had to enroll in the medical college as a male student, told an interviewer that her class-fellows knew about her identity though it was never formally declared. She said that her parents insisted that she pose as a male.
She said, "They insisted that I pose as a boy throughout my life despite knowing that I am not. They said that I am selfish and not considering the respect that the family would lose after I declare myself as transgender. Every transgender has to face the same situation."
She said in the interview before completion of her MBBS degree, "My family warned me that if declare myself as a transgender, they will stop paying for my studies. Now I will have to arrange for my next year's fee on my own."
Pakistan's first transgender Sara Gul became a Doctor in #Sindh— Raza Dharejo PPP (Official) (@RazaDharijo) January 18, 2022
We Proud of you ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/GLMC9eQZ01
Some reports suggest that Sara also attempted suicide a couple of times. "A normal person can never understand our state of mind. It is like a soul trapped in a wrong body," she said.
Sara also runs the NGO Gender Interactive Alliance. "I am not ashamed of my sexuality and the best inspiration is that my community needs me," she said.
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Sara Gul makes history by becoming Pakistan's first transgender doctor11:57 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Three killed in explosion onboard Indian naval ship at Mumbai dockyard11:16 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Remington JPF score ...10:42 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
-
- PM Imran condemns Houthi attacks on UAE in call with Abu Dhabi ruler09:54 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Ushna Shah leaves fans stunned with latest video05:15 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui takes a hilarious jibe at Humayun Saeed04:17 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin share stunning portrait from Kartarpur03:46 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021