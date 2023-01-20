Jemima Goldsmith’s declaration about Imran Khan’s ‘secret daughter’ submitted in Pakistani court

PTI chief given further time to respond in case
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Thursday heard the petition to disqualify PTI chief Imran Khan for purportedly concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.
Reports in local media said Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by a citizen, who approached the court seeking disqualification of the ousted prime minister.
During the hearing, the petitioner Sajid Mehmood produced the declaration of Jemima Khan, the former wife of Imran Khan, about the alleged love child Tyrian White.
The British socialite gave the declaration about Tyrian back in 2004 for Carolina White to get guardianship of Tyrian.
Meanwhile, the counsel of PTI chief Salman Akram Raja maintained that they wanted to submit the answer but the registrar's office raised objections. He apprised the court that the office asked Imran Khan to come physically for biometric verification.
Imran Khan’s counsel maintained that his client was no more a member of parliament and submitted his resignation. After the arguments, the court granted time to the PTI chief’s lawyer for the submission of comments.
For the unversed, Tyrian White is the purported daughter of ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.
Around 3 decades back, Sita White moved to court against Imran Khan in California court which passed a default judgment and declared Tyrian as the daughter of a cricketer turned politician as he refused a DNA test.
Meanwhile, the above-mentioned case was filed against the former PM who did not acknowledge Tyrian among his children in an affidavit filed during the 2022 National Assembly by-polls.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.25
|239.5
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|307
|310
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.5
|174.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.5
|186.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,860
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 185,000
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.