Jemima Goldsmith’s declaration about Imran Khan’s ‘secret daughter’ submitted in Pakistani court

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Thursday heard the petition to disqualify PTI chief Imran Khan for purportedly concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

Reports in local media said Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by a citizen, who approached the court seeking disqualification of the ousted prime minister.

During the hearing, the petitioner Sajid Mehmood produced the declaration of Jemima Khan, the former wife of Imran Khan, about the alleged love child Tyrian White.

The British socialite gave the declaration about Tyrian back in 2004 for Carolina White to get guardianship of Tyrian.

Meanwhile, the counsel of PTI chief Salman Akram Raja maintained that they wanted to submit the answer but the registrar's office raised objections. He apprised the court that the office asked Imran Khan to come physically for biometric verification.

Imran Khan’s counsel maintained that his client was no more a member of parliament and submitted his resignation. After the arguments, the court granted time to the PTI chief’s lawyer for the submission of comments.

For the unversed, Tyrian White is the purported daughter of ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.

Around 3 decades back, Sita White moved to court against Imran Khan in California court which passed a default judgment and declared Tyrian as the daughter of a cricketer turned politician as he refused a DNA test.

Meanwhile, the above-mentioned case was filed against the former PM who did not acknowledge Tyrian among his children in an affidavit filed during the 2022 National Assembly by-polls.