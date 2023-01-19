Rakhi Sawant arrested in Mumbai for using ‘offensive language’ against Bollywood star

MUMBAI – Bollywood’s controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has been arrested in a case lodged by actress Sherlyn Chopra, days after she tied the knot with actor Adil Khan Durrani.

Reports in Indian media claimed that the Badmaash No.1 star was held by Mumbai police earlier today in the FIR registered against her under several sections including defamation.

Sherlyn Chopra, another controversial star, filed a complaint against Rakhi for showing an objectionable video of her during a press conference and using objectionable language, the Mumbai Police said.

Lately, Sherlyn shared the development on social media, saying Rakhi has been arrested by the police and is under remand. Breaking news!!! Amboli police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect with FIR 883/2022 yesterday, Rakhi Sawant’s ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai Sessions court.

BREAKING NEWS!!!



AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022



YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

The complainant revealed that Rakhi’s act caused turmoil in her life, saying it was time for Rakhi to pay back.

More to follow…