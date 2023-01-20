Search

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak discloses political preference of her family members

Web Desk 10:12 AM | 20 Jan, 2023
Source: Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (Instagram)

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is not only a renowned figure in the fashion world but she is also known for her intelligence, which sets her apart and makes her stand out even more. 

The Tere Meri Kahani star never shies away from speaking her mind, be it about mental health, therapy, calling out fairness brands or even sharing her political stance.

Recently, the Beti actor revealed that her mother-in-law and mother are strong supporters of former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Imran Khan. In a recent appearance on the Geo News program 'Hansana Muni Hai', Saheefa stated that she has no personal interest in politics, but her mother and mother-in-law are ardent supporters of Khan.

Furthermore, she went on to say that if anyone speaks negatively about Khan in their presence, they become very angry and defend him fiercely. She also mentioned that his fans are very passionate and cannot hear anything negative about him.

Khattak has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, having won the "Best Emerging Model" award at both the Hum Awards and Lux Style Awards. She made her transition into the drama industry with her roles in the hit dramas "Teri Meri Kahani" and "Beti," which aired in 2018. Both of these dramas helped establish her as a well-known and respected actress in Pakistan, with her performances receiving critical acclaim.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

