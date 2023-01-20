Search

Sarwat Gilani exudes elegance in latest pictures

Noor Fatima 11:15 AM | 20 Jan, 2023
Source: Sarwat Gilani (Instagram)

Lollywood's accomplished actress Sarwat Gilani who is known for her ethereal beauty is definitely a first choice for Pakistani fashion designers for their haute couture collections. The Dil E Muztar diva who recently garnered accolades for her internationally recognized film Joyland has cemented herself among the top-tier actresses in the showbiz fraternity. With millions of followers, Gilani's influence has impacted the fashion industry as well.  

Most recently, the Aahista Aahista star was seen posing in an elegant piece from designer Mariyam Rizwan's collection 'Jhoom.'   

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress exuded charm in the gorgeous ensemble of peshwas laden with exquisite gold embellishments. Gilani's stunning teal blue silk kaalidar was generously adorned with delicate hand embellishments with gota artfully decorated on the kalis. Kora dabka and gota handwork along the neckline makes this a must-have ensemble. This kaalidar has a statement back design with hand-crafted detailed. Paired with a traditional banarsi churidar. The velvet chaddar was heavily detailed with handworked embellishments giving the outfit an ultra-regal look.

On the work front, Gilani was recently seen in Khasara, Naulakha, Joyland, Churails, and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

Sarwat Gilani gets candid about 'Joyland' and her choice of work

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

