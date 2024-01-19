Search

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold registered gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with upward trend in international market. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price went up by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs215,000. 

The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,115 to reach Rs184,328.

In international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $13 to settle at $2,045 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs213,700. The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,087 to reach Rs168,213 in local market. 

Meanwhile, the silver witnessed Rs50 per tola increase as new price surged to Rs2,600 on Thursday. The price of 10-gram went up by Rs42.86 to close at Rs2,229.08.

USD to PKR: Dollar loses steam as rupee regains in interbank

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

