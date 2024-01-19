Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price went up by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs215,000.

The price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,115 to reach Rs184,328.

In international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $13 to settle at $2,045 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold per tola gold price dropped by Rs3,600 to settle at Rs213,700. The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs3,087 to reach Rs168,213 in local market.

Meanwhile, the silver witnessed Rs50 per tola increase as new price surged to Rs2,600 on Thursday. The price of 10-gram went up by Rs42.86 to close at Rs2,229.08.