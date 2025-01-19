Massive power breakdown disrupts Karachi’s electricity supply

A major power outage on Sunday morning brought Karachi to a standstill as over 400 feeders tripped due to a fault in K-Electric’s high-tension transmission line. The disruption impacted 23 grid stations across the city, plunging several areas into darkness for hours.
According to a K-Electric spokesperson, the breakdown occurred at around 11 a.m., causing power interruptions in multiple neighborhoods. Restoration efforts were immediately initiated, and electricity supply in most areas was normalized within hours.
Affected Grid Stations and Areas
The high-tension line tripping caused widespread power outages in key grid stations, including:
- Baldia Grid: 49 feeders
- Airport Grid: 33 feeders
- Garden Grid: 40 feeders
- North Karachi Grid: 33 feeders
- Jacob Lines Grid: 47 feeders
- Jail Road Grid: 28 feeders
- Orangi Grid: 38 feeders
- Korangi East Grid: 40 feeders
- Defence Grid: 54 feeders
- SITE Grid: 67 feeders
In total, more than 20 grids experienced disruptions, affecting both residential and commercial areas, including DHA, Clifton, Shadman, Old Golimar, and Korangi South.
Restoration Efforts
Reports indicated that electricity began to return to some areas after two hours. However, in many localities, the power restoration process extended well beyond this initial timeline. K-Electric assured residents that technical teams were deployed across the city to address the issue.
A spokesperson for K-Electric stated, “A limited number of areas experienced technical faults, which were promptly resolved. Electricity supply to major areas, including Lasbela and Baldia, has been fully restored, and the city’s power supply is now operating normally.”
Assistance for Residents
K-Electric urged residents facing continued issues to report power interruptions via their helpline (118) or through their social media platforms. The utility company reaffirmed its commitment to resolving complaints swiftly to minimize inconvenience.
While power has been restored to most of the city, this incident highlights the vulnerability of Karachi’s electricity infrastructure, with calls for improved maintenance and grid resilience gaining renewed urgency.