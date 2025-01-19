Massive power breakdown disrupts Karachi’s electricity supply

A major power outage on Sunday morning brought Karachi to a standstill as over 400 feeders tripped due to a fault in K-Electric’s high-tension transmission line. The disruption impacted 23 grid stations across the city, plunging several areas into darkness for hours.

According to a K-Electric spokesperson, the breakdown occurred at around 11 a.m., causing power interruptions in multiple neighborhoods. Restoration efforts were immediately initiated, and electricity supply in most areas was normalized within hours.

Affected Grid Stations and Areas

The high-tension line tripping caused widespread power outages in key grid stations, including:

Baldia Grid : 49 feeders

: 49 feeders Airport Grid : 33 feeders

: 33 feeders Garden Grid : 40 feeders

: 40 feeders North Karachi Grid : 33 feeders

: 33 feeders Jacob Lines Grid : 47 feeders

: 47 feeders Jail Road Grid : 28 feeders

: 28 feeders Orangi Grid : 38 feeders

: 38 feeders Korangi East Grid : 40 feeders

: 40 feeders Defence Grid : 54 feeders

: 54 feeders SITE Grid: 67 feeders

In total, more than 20 grids experienced disruptions, affecting both residential and commercial areas, including DHA, Clifton, Shadman, Old Golimar, and Korangi South.

Restoration Efforts

Reports indicated that electricity began to return to some areas after two hours. However, in many localities, the power restoration process extended well beyond this initial timeline. K-Electric assured residents that technical teams were deployed across the city to address the issue.

A spokesperson for K-Electric stated, “A limited number of areas experienced technical faults, which were promptly resolved. Electricity supply to major areas, including Lasbela and Baldia, has been fully restored, and the city’s power supply is now operating normally.”

Assistance for Residents

K-Electric urged residents facing continued issues to report power interruptions via their helpline (118) or through their social media platforms. The utility company reaffirmed its commitment to resolving complaints swiftly to minimize inconvenience.

While power has been restored to most of the city, this incident highlights the vulnerability of Karachi’s electricity infrastructure, with calls for improved maintenance and grid resilience gaining renewed urgency.