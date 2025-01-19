Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Massive power breakdown disrupts Karachi’s electricity supply

A major power outage on Sunday morning brought Karachi to a standstill as over 400 feeders tripped due to a fault in K-Electric’s high-tension transmission line. The disruption impacted 23 grid stations across the city, plunging several areas into darkness for hours.

According to a K-Electric spokesperson, the breakdown occurred at around 11 a.m., causing power interruptions in multiple neighborhoods. Restoration efforts were immediately initiated, and electricity supply in most areas was normalized within hours.

Affected Grid Stations and Areas

The high-tension line tripping caused widespread power outages in key grid stations, including:

  • Baldia Grid: 49 feeders
  • Airport Grid: 33 feeders
  • Garden Grid: 40 feeders
  • North Karachi Grid: 33 feeders
  • Jacob Lines Grid: 47 feeders
  • Jail Road Grid: 28 feeders
  • Orangi Grid: 38 feeders
  • Korangi East Grid: 40 feeders
  • Defence Grid: 54 feeders
  • SITE Grid: 67 feeders

In total, more than 20 grids experienced disruptions, affecting both residential and commercial areas, including DHA, Clifton, Shadman, Old Golimar, and Korangi South.

Restoration Efforts

Reports indicated that electricity began to return to some areas after two hours. However, in many localities, the power restoration process extended well beyond this initial timeline. K-Electric assured residents that technical teams were deployed across the city to address the issue.

A spokesperson for K-Electric stated, “A limited number of areas experienced technical faults, which were promptly resolved. Electricity supply to major areas, including Lasbela and Baldia, has been fully restored, and the city’s power supply is now operating normally.”

Assistance for Residents

K-Electric urged residents facing continued issues to report power interruptions via their helpline (118) or through their social media platforms. The utility company reaffirmed its commitment to resolving complaints swiftly to minimize inconvenience.

While power has been restored to most of the city, this incident highlights the vulnerability of Karachi’s electricity infrastructure, with calls for improved maintenance and grid resilience gaining renewed urgency.

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
   

