Indian minister admits Delhi role to keep Pakistan on FATF grey list

DELHI – Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Sunday admitted the role of the Modi-led government to ensure that Pakistan remains on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Addressing a training program on foreign policy, the Indian minister admitted “it was due to the Modi government’s efforts that Pakistan was retained on the FATF grey list”, Indian media quoted the foreign minister.

“We have been successful in pressuring Pakistan and the fact that its behavior has changed is because of pressure put by India by various measures and PM’s personal efforts made at forums like G20 or G7 made nations realize that terrorism is everyone’s problem,” Jaishankar was quoted in Indian media.

Earlier in June, the Financial Action Task Force announced its decision to retain the South Asian country on its grey list despite the country meeting 26 of the 27 conditions and handed it over a new six-point action plan.

Following India’s admission on FATF politicization, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism unveiled by Islamabad last year once again stood vindicated after an investigation concluded Lahore’s blast was orchestrated by the intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

A statement issued by Foreign Office stated “Pakistan has always been highlighting to the international community the politicization of FATF and undermining of its processes by India. The recent Indian statement is just further corroboration of its continued efforts to use an important technical forum for its narrow political designs against Pakistan.”

“India has left no stone unturned in casting doubts on Pakistan’s progress through disgraceful means," FO statement concluded.

Furthermore, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry Monday announced to approach the president of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for appropriate action against Indian authorities after its confessions of politicizing the forum.

The Indian admission exposes its true colors, and also vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding stance on India’s negative role in FATF, he added referring that the recent Indian statement is just further corroboration of its continued efforts to use an important technical forum for its narrow political designs against Pakistan.