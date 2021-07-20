PAKvENG – England beat Pakistan to seal T20I series

MANCHESTER – England defeated Pakistan in the third and final T20I at Old Trafford on Tuesday to claim the series 2-1.

Pakistan were restricted to 154-6 at the end of their innings against the hosts, who achieved the target for the loss of 7 wickets on the second last ball of the game.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the match that started at 10:30 pm PST.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Malan, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jason Roy, Matt Parkinson.