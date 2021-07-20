PAKvENG – England beat Pakistan to seal T20I series
Share
MANCHESTER – England defeated Pakistan in the third and final T20I at Old Trafford on Tuesday to claim the series 2-1.
Pakistan were restricted to 154-6 at the end of their innings against the hosts, who achieved the target for the loss of 7 wickets on the second last ball of the game.
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the match that started at 10:30 pm PST.
3rd T20I UPDATE: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat.#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/LOqSsTcX0z— Pakistan Cricket Live (@TheRealPCB_Live) July 20, 2021
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim.
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Malan, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jason Roy, Matt Parkinson.
- PAKvENG – England beat Pakistan to seal T20I series11:59 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Ben & Jerry's: US ice-cream company to stop sales in Israel-occupied ...11:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Business tycoon arrested for murder of ex-Pakistani diplomat's ...11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- South Korean Paralympian presumed dead after fall from Broad Peak in ...11:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers led by Sarfraz Ahmed (VIDEO)10:37 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul's cast sends Eid wishes to fans04:17 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Anoushey Ashraf shares her memory with Qandeel Baloch07:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Ayesha Omer jumps to Mahira Khan's defense amid ageist remarks by ...10:07 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021