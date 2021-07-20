PAKvENG – Pakistan set 155-run target for England in final T20I
MANCHESTER – Pakistan were restricted to 154-6 at the end of their innings against England in the third and final T20I at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the match that started at 10:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Both England and Pakistan have played a very entertaining brand of cricket in the first two games of the T20I series and much of the same can be expected in the decider.
After losing the first match to Pakistan, England managed to make a fantastic comeback into the series with a 45-run win over Pakistan in the second T20I in Leeds.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be looking for improved performance, especially from his bowlers who have leaked 200 or more runs in both the games so far.
The visitors do not have an impressive record against hosts in limited-overs cricket as they have won only six matches out of 12, with one match tied and one with no result.
As the all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is in the squad to guide Green Shirts to seal the series, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are also the team’s powerhouses to take revenge after going through a humiliating clean sweep in the three-match ODI series.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Haris Rauf along with Shadab Khan and Usman Qadir will also join the squad as both teams are facing each other for the 21st time in this limited over cricket.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim.
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Malan, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jason Roy, Matt Parkinson.
